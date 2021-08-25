Deputies investigating kidnapping, attempted murder at Ohio cemetery

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a kidnapping and attempted murder that happened Wednesday morning at the Salem Center Cemetery in Salem Center, Ohio.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood says deputies have one person in custody for the shooting. The firearm has since been recovered.

The victim was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Her condition is currently unknown at this time.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time.

More information will be released as soon as it is available.

