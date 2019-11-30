Deli meat sold in Ohio recalled due to undeclared allergens

The recalled items from Blue Grass Quality Meats contain soy, which is not listed on the labels

(WKBN) – Blue Grass Quality Meats is recalling over 100,000 pounds of “pork bacon” and ready-to-eat turkey products.

Products are misbranded and have undeclared allergens. They contain soy, which is not listed on the labels.

Affected products were produced between October 29 and November 19.

The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels]

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “BLUE GRASS CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/9/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “OLDE WORLD Cajun Style TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/1/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Robinson’s PREMIUM Cajun Style Turkey Breast” with sell-by dates from 7/12/19 to 1/16/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell-by dates from 7/18/19 to 1/21/20.

Various weights of vacuum-sealed packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE BACON” with sell-by dates from 1/28/19 to 2/19/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7417” or “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, where the turkey products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli product.

Shoppers are advised to either throw away the product or return them to the store for a refund.