COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are hearing from Ohioans this week and will begin debating Ohio’s Congressional district map.

It’s a map that will determine who represents the citizens of Ohio in Washington D.C.

The process started more than two months ago, but now lawmakers are in the final stretch. A bipartisan group of six lawmakers will meet Wednesday to negotiate a map between the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate.

Both Republican maps have been criticized for gerrymandering, and voting rights advocates said it’s unclear how the process will work from this point on.

“We’re tired, but we’re going to keep going because voters deserve better and one of the reasons this has dragged on and on is to tire us out,” said Catherine Turcer with Common Cause Ohio.

“This is new territory since this is a brand-new process set forth in the constitution, so we’re going to be working through the process,” said Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green).

Lawmakers have until the end of November to finalize a map which Gov. Mike DeWine will then need to sign.