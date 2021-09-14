Deadline approaching for Ohio’s redistricting vote

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the deadline to pass state Senate and House district maps, the Ohio Redistricting Commission sat through another full day of testimony from advocates and citizens.

“We keep trying to land this plane on the aircraft carrier and hopefully we can get it on the deck tonight or tomorrow,” said Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber.

The testimony ranged from pleading for lawmakers to draw fair maps to condemning them for not following the new redistricting process that was voted on by Ohioans twice in the past decade.

“We want an end to partisan gerrymandering and business as usual. We demand fair maps. As you know, time is running out,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association.

Wednesday at midnight is the deadline for commission members to finalize and vote on maps. Several commission members said Tuesday they have been working as a bipartisan group to make changes to the current proposal.

“Other members have been having discussions on about trying to figure out whether there is a compromise that can be found on drawing maps,” Faber said. “Frankly, we’ve been working on this issue for the past week.”

If the group does not come to a bipartisan agreement, the map will only stand for four years instead of 10. Members from both sides of the aisle have said that’s not what they want.