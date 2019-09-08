Dayton, Youngstown in running to host October Democratic presidential debate

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) (4th L) speaks while Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) (L-R), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), former housing secretary Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) , former tech executive Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio listen during Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a chance the cities of Youngstown or Dayton could host the October debate for the Democratic race for president.

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chair Joyce Kale-Pesta confirmed the host city has been narrowed to either Youngstown or Dayton.

She said if Youngstown is chosen, the debate would be held at either the Covelli Centre or Youngstown State.

Dave Betras, the former county party chair, said he could confirm Youngstown is in the mix.

The debate is scheduled for October 15 and 16 somewhere in Ohio.