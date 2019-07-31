Dayton to job applicants: Smokers need not apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has made a change in an effort to keep its employees healthy.

The city of Dayton announced in July it adopted a tobacco and nicotine-free hiring policy, effective July 15, 2019.

A memorandum from City Manager Shelly Dickstein said prospective employees must be tobacco and nicotine-free at the time of original appointment and remain so during their career with the City. Any applicant on a current eligibility list for hire as of July 14, 2019, will have to be and remain tobacco and nicotine-free prior to the end of their probationary period.

The policy does not apply to current city employees.