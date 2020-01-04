Dayton standoff continues after suspect fires shots at police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several law enforcement agencies are still outside of a Dayton apartment complex where a man has barricaded himself inside after firing shots at police officers.

#UPDATE #BriarwoodIncident Crews remain on scene in the 400 block of Briarwood and the surrounding areas. Parts of Smithville and Radio Roads are closed while the situation remains active. Thank you for continuing to avoid the area. We appreciate your patience. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 4, 2020

2 NEWS is at the scene, where we have heard authorities make requests for the man to come out with his hands up, but we have yet to see anyone respond to those requests.

The man’s family says he is in need of help.

The shots were fired around 11 am in the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue in Dayton. No one was hurt, but residents in the area are being asked to stay away from windows for safety as they wait for the man to surrender.

#UPDATE #BriarwoodIncident – Officers advising anyone in the 400 block of Briarwood Ave. should stay in their homes & away from windows OR call the #MontCo Regional Dispatch Center for assistance in being evacuated 937-225-HELP — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 3, 2020

Crews including SWAT, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and police from Kettering, Moraine, and Centerville responded to the scene.

RTA buses were brought in to help evacuate nearby residents if need be, and parts of Smithville and Radio Roads remain shut down.

RTA buses now at scene of standoff ready for nearby residents to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/taQHObEDKV — Devero Bogart (@DeveroWDTN) January 3, 2020

Jazmen, the cousin of the barricaded man, says she believes a serious mental health problem is at the root of the hours-long standoff.

“It’s a mental health problem. If he was medicated, this right here would have never happened,” she said.

His brother Jamichael adds, “He has problems. He’s a serious case. It’s nothing funny, this has been going on for a long time and I want him to get help.”

The family says they’ve made police aware of his mental health issues.

So far, no one has been evacuated from the complex and the family says they have only been in contact with the man through social media.

“We just watched a live video of him since he’s been in there, and he stated on the video that ‘If someone were to come and shoot at you in your home, what are you going to do?’” Jazmen said.

It is unclear exactly how many other people are inside the home. His family is simply hoping their loved ones can come out of this situation safely.

“The biggest thing is, we need him to come out of that house safe. If they have to take him into custody, we understand that, but we need him to be alive, him and his family,” said Jazmen.

The situation remains active.