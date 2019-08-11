Dayton shooting victim Nicholas Cumer remembered as man with big heart

Hundreds of people gathered to remember a western Pennsylvania graduate student killed during a mass shooting in an Ohio nightclub district last weekend.

Mourners filled every seat and lined the hallways of a Washington, Pennsylvania, funeral home at Saturday’s service for 25-year-old Nicholas Cumer.

Pastor Brian Greenleaf said Cumer “had a heart bigger than his chest.”

He was among nine people killed last Sunday by a gunman who was fatally shot by police shortly after he opened fire at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. He was in Dayton as part of his internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.