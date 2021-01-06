Dayton mayor won’t seek reelection; higher office run likely

FILE—In this file photo from Dec. 19, 2019, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley gives an interview in her office in Dayton, Ohio. Whaley says she won’t seek a third term, raising expectations the Democrat will seek higher office just days after she criticized Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. (AP Photo/Daniel Sewell, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dayton’s mayor says she won’t seek a third term, raising expectations the Democrat will seek higher office.

Nan Whaley made her announcement Wednesday, two days after criticizing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for signing a “stand your ground” law.

Whaley and DeWine had pledged to work for gun reforms in the aftermath of an Aug. 4, 2019, shooting that killed nine people in Dayton.

However, DeWine couldn’t get enough support in the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

When he signed a gun rights bill Monday eliminating a duty to retreat before using force, Whaley said he caved to GOP extremists.