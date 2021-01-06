Dayton mayor won’t seek reelection; higher office run likely

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE—In this file photo from Dec. 19, 2019, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley gives an interview in her office in Dayton, Ohio. Whaley says she won’t seek a third term, raising expectations the Democrat will seek higher office just days after she criticized Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. (AP Photo/Daniel Sewell, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dayton’s mayor says she won’t seek a third term, raising expectations the Democrat will seek higher office.

Nan Whaley made her announcement Wednesday, two days after criticizing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for signing a “stand your ground” law.

Whaley and DeWine had pledged to work for gun reforms in the aftermath of an Aug. 4, 2019, shooting that killed nine people in Dayton.

However, DeWine couldn’t get enough support in the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

When he signed a gun rights bill Monday eliminating a duty to retreat before using force, Whaley said he caved to GOP extremists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools