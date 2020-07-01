LIVE: Dayton Mayor speaks ahead of City Commission vote on mandatory mask ordinance

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commission is expected to vote Wednesday evening on a mandatory mask ordinance.

Mayor Nan Whaley held a press conference ahead of the vote, saying they are taking action in response to concerns raised by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and the Ohio Department of Health.

The ordinance will go into effect Friday morning at 8 a.m. and require people to cover their nose and mouth when inside public spaces or outside when social distancing is not possible. Locations include grocery stores, retail stores, libraries, bars and restaurants, and public transportation.

City Commission has a virtual meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. You can catch it here.

