Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley: ‘When is enough, enough?’

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) – City of Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the city has remained strong after going through a string of major tragedies this year including a recent tornado and the mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

“We have suffered two tragedies in Dayton this year, but one was avoidable. This same tragedy has been inflicted on our nation 250 times this year alone. When is enough, enough?” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

Dayton has been through more than we ever could have imagined this year. In May, fourteen tornados tore through our… Posted by Mayor Nan Whaley on Sunday, August 4, 2019

On Sunday, 10 people were killed, including the suspected mass shooter, who has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts.

Twenty-seven others were injured.

Betts, of Bellbrook Ohio, who was wearing body armor and carrying a .223 high capacity rifle, opened fire just after 1 a.m. outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street in downtown Dayton’s historic Oregon District, police said.

Betts was shot and killed by Dayton police in less than a minute, according to police.

RELATED: Police: Suspect and 9 others killed, 27 injured in downtown Dayton shooting

The fast action by police officers likely prevented a higher number of casualties.

A vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Oregon District on Fifth Street, Whaley said.

The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund will be established on Sunday with the Dayton Foundation to provide assistance to the victims of the shooting, officials said Sunday.

RELATED: DeWine: Dayton police fast action saved ‘many, many lives’

The mass shooting on Sunday comes about three months after an EF3 tornado ripped through the Dayton area in May in which roofs were torn from homes and trees were uprooted.

RELATED: Drone footage shows deadly tornado outbreak devastation in Dayton

NWS storm survey has confirmed at least an EF3 tornado with winds up to 140 mph in Beavercreek in Greene County Ohio. The storm survey is still ongoing in this area and in other areas — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

Whaley said the city of Dayton has been through more than many could have imagined this year.

But she said Dayton is resilient and a community that pulls together.

“Our community has shown incredible resilience in the face of these tragedies, and I’m sure Dayton will rise to this challenge as we always have,” Whaley said on Facebook.

She asked everyone to keep the victims of the shooting and their families in their prayers.