Dayton document replacement event to assist tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county is helping people replace important documents lost or destroyed in the recent spate of tornadoes.

The Dayton Daily News reports the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office is holding a Document Replacement and Legal Resource Clinic at Sinclair Community College in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Recorder Brandon McClain says impacted county residents can get free replacement copies of house deeds which will likely be needed to file insurance claims and access FEMA assistance. Application fees will also be waived for a variety of documents including driver’s licenses, auto titles, marriage licenses and divorce decrees.

Veterans can also get replacement military discharge papers and new veteran identification cards.

