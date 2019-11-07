Dayton detective continues to save lives through organ donation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detective Del Rio bravely served the community for 30 years before he was killed in the line of duty. However, his legacy will not end today, as he will continue to save lives through organ donation.

Every day, 20 people die in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant.

Stephanie Burianek says that’s why the work they do at Life Connection of Ohio is so important.

“It saves so many lives because one person can save up to eight people through organ donation,” she said.

She was present at the honor walk for Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio.

“This was so much outpouring love of the community that came to honor him and it was amazing,” she said.

All across city police departments, others are showing their support with blue ribbons and bows in a show of solidarity and love from the community.

The honor walk is something the Life Connection of Ohio offers to all families with a loved one who will go on as a donor.

“It’s emotional, its impactful, we want to do this for the family to honor their loved one just as we did today,” she said.

This one was different.

“You don’t see it as the magnitude that we had today.”

But its proof Detective Del Rio was loved and appreciated as he gave his last gift to this community.

“They’re giving the ultimate gift and that is the gift of life,” Burianek said.