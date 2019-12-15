Dayton Air Show will be held in mid-July starting in 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Organizers say the Dayton Air Show in Ohio will be pushed back a few weeks starting in 2021 in hopes of getting better weather for the event.

A spokeswoman for the Vectren Dayton Air Show says the rain and mud have been much worse in June than in mid-July when the show was traditionally held.

Organizers started to hold the event in June in 2013.

The 2020 Vectren Dayton Air Show will be June 27-28 at the Dayton International Airport. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerobatic team will perform.

When the event shifts to July in 2021, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform.