Dayton Air Show returns to traditional format after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Air Show said Thursday it will present a “normal” event this summer after Governor DeWine’s announcement that Ohio’s health restrictions will end on June 2.

Show officials said in a release they will fully reopen and present a traditional show program complete with static display aircraft, specialty seating and a star-studded line-up of top aerobatic performers.

This year’s show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on July 10 and 11. 2021 marks the 46th anniversary of Dayton’s premier summer event held at Dayton International Airport.

“Hurray! We are back to a normal show,” proclaimed Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “We’re so excited to return and give the people of Dayton an outdoor summer event to enjoy with family and friends. We have an incredible lineup of performers, comfortable seating and delicious food and beverages, so come on out and enjoy summer…it’s been a long time since we have been able to do this,” Buchanan added.

Show officials have spoken to Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County and received Ohio Department Public Health’s new order permitting the show to return to normal operations. The show will operate as it has in the past. Static aircraft will be available for public viewing and popular specialty seating areas like the Pavilion, Blue Sky Chalet, and Photo Pit will be open.

The show will be implementing some new initiatives that will make guests feel comfortable and safe:

Fresh Air: Everything is outdoors. Nothing like good ole fresh air on a beautiful summer day

Space: We have over 100 acres of show grounds. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the show

Hand Sanitation Stations: Hand sanitation stations throughout site for guest convenience and safety

Specialty Seating: All umbrella table seating areas, Pavilion, Blue Sky Chalet, private chalets and Chairman’s Club spaced a minimum of 6’ apart

Cleaning: Tables, restrooms and other surfaces disinfected each day

Show officials said spectators will enjoy a full, four-hour feature flying show in 2021 with the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and an all-star lineup including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, the amazing Shockwave Jet Truck, all-new Lucas Oil Airshows, and Jacquie B “Ladies, it’s Time to Fly” aerobatics. Additional attractions to the 2021 show will be announced soon.

Flying in Thunderbird # 6 as opposing solo will be Dayton native, Major Kyle Oliver. Born at Wright-Patterson AFB Medical Center, Kyle went on to graduate from Beavercreek High School and Ohio State University. He was inspired to join the U.S. Air Force while watching the Thunderbirds as a teen visitor to the Dayton Air Show.

2021 show tickets are on sale now at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com. Customers can enjoy a print-at-home option on all website purchases. Beginning June 1, 2021, customers can conveniently purchase discount general admission tickets at area Kroger stores.

Any drive-in tickets purchased for the 2021 show will be automatically refunded. Please visit the show’s website for further information and instructions. Any specialty seating that was purchased for the 2020 show or 2021 show before the change to a drive-in format will be honored at the 2021 show on July 10th and 11th. Visit the show’s website for more information.