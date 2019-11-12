1  of  48
Dave Thomas Foundation tops 1,000 adoptions from Ohio foster care

State News

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A foundation named for one of America’s highest profile adopted children says its signature program has topped 1,000 successful adoptions from foster care in Ohio since the program started in 2004.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption says its Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program reached that mark in October. It estimates the program has saved Ohio taxpayers over $64 million by moving children who’ve waited longest in foster care into adoptive homes.

The initiative partners with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and state adoption professionals. It provides funds to adoption agencies to hire recruiters who’re focused exclusively on the longest-waiting children in foster care.

The foundation is named for Dave Thomas, who was adopted. He founded the Columbus-based Wendy’s fast-food restaurant chain.

