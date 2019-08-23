Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert in Dayton

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle speaks at the press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Chappelle will make his Broadway debut this summer but a word of warning: Ditch the cellphone. He will perform five shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, from July 9, 2019 through July 13. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A special pop-up party and benefit concert is coming to the Oregon District this Sunday, hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle.

The City of Dayton, along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce, will help organize Gem City Shine “to honor those affected by the Oregon District shooting and reclaim the Oregon District as a place to gather, eat, and shop during a #DaytonStrong block party. There will be beer, live entertainment, food vendors (restaurants and trucks), and more.”

In the wake of the August 4th shootings, Dave Chappelle is hosting Gem City Shine – An Oregon District Benefit Concert… Posted by Mayor Nan Whaley on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

“It’s important that we acknowledge that this awful tragedy happened and then…reclaim the spaces in the Oregon District that we love,” explained Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

In addition to Chappelle, local and national entertainment will be featured on a main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue. Performances will be throughout the afternoon and evening. The whole event is expected to run from 4 pm until 10 pm.

To prepare for the events, Fifth Street will be closed between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue as early as 6 am Sunday, according to organizers. There will also be closures on Wayne Avenue between Fourth and Van Buren Streets. Streets will reopen late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Greater Dayton RTA will be running a complimentary shuttle from the University of Dayton Arena with parking in lots A, B, and C.

Attendees are urged to shop and eat at the Oregon District shops and restaurants during the event, in addition to the food trucks and vendors. Commemorative t-shirts will also be available for $20, which will go to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Security will be tight, as the event will be a weapon-free event. Metal detectors will be set up at each gate before attendees enter the event.

In order to expedite the security check-in process, you are asked not to bring large purses, backpacks, or other large bags.

No professional cameras will be allowed aside from credentialed media members.

Chappelle is encouraging attendees to “live in the moment” and enjoy the experience rather than record it with a cellphone.