YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WJW) – Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is drawing attention for his comments at a Yellow Springs City Council meeting.

Chappelle, and many others in the community, were opposed to a planned affordable-housing development.

According to Dayton Daily News, Oberer Homes had worked with the village for a community that would include “duplexes and single-family homes.”

Chappelle has been attending council meetings about the development for some time.

“I’m adamantly opposed to it. Obviously, I live behind the development or the proposed development,” he said at a council meeting in December.

“I do have many business interests in town. I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing is no longer applicable,” he said.

Chappelle has been working to develop a comedy club and restaurant, as well as renovations to a mixed-use development that includes local businesses and an apartment.

His production company has purchased multiple properties over the last several years.

Chappelle argued that the city needed to build a school to attract young families.

“Changes are inevitable, but we do have a decision on what they will or could be,” he said.

“The potential of this place is immense and Oberer is not the only solution.”

At the council meeting Monday night, Chappelle made it clear what he was willing to do if the plan for the affordable housing development moved forward.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” Chappelle said. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

The council voted down the plan 2-2, with one abstention from a councilperson who lives near the proposed development and previously said they opposed it.

That would allow Oberer to proceed with the development without the affordable-housing component.

According to Dayton Daily News, other residents had raised concerns over potential traffic issues, a lack of parking, and a shortage of amenities.

Those for it said it would help address the demand for housing.