Dave Chappelle comedy club coming to Yellow Springs

Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Dave Chappelle’s comedy club is officially coming to Yellow Springs.

The Yellow Springs Planning Commission approved a conditional use application for the venue during its meeting Tuesday. The plan is to turn a former Miami Township firehouse into a restaurant and comedy club.

Chapelle spoke at the meeting and said he hopes the club is a place to showcase the talent Ohio has to offer.

“I feel like if we had a venue like this – if you were an aspiring artist, if you were able to see the best entertainment available in the world in your hometown and were able to even to perform on that stage -there’s a lot of people who may have not otherwise been able to make it out of here could,” said Chappelle. “I’m not just trying to make a club, I’m trying to make a way.”

The comedian also said that he believes prominent performers will come to the club and help preserve the culture of the village.

“If we do this thing I’m telling you that all the greats will come,” said Chappelle. “They’re very excited about it and they all – many of whom have been here from last summer and previous times – enamored with Yellow Springs. This is a culture that I think they would be very invested in preserving.”

The club will hold up to 140 people.