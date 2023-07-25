COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multitalented comedian Dave Chappelle, who hails from central Ohio, announced on Tuesday a full list of dates and cities for his “fall” comedy tour.

The stand-up show called “Dave Chappelle Live” will begin in August with two performances in New York at Madison Square Garden and end in Chicago at the United Center in October.

Ohio fans will be able to catch the tour in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Sept. 8.

Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, July 26. The general sale begins on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

“Dave Chappelle Live” tour dates:

Tue Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Sep 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

Sun Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Sep 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Thu Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – United Center

No new dates were announced for the Wirrig family pavilion in Chappelle’s hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. The comedian has been approved for 15 performances through Oct. 8 and only three shows in early July have taken place.