COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is squeezing in a few more show dates in his hometown of Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series.

Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com.

Although the writer and producer could add more than a dozen additional summer show dates to the Ohio “cornfields” venue, as allowed by an April zoning appeals vote, a news release for the August performances refers to them as the “last comedy shows of the season.”

Currently, Chappelle is booked for four sold-out shows at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to Ticketmaster.

The Netflix star will then return to the Buckeye State for a performance in Canton. The show will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of his In Your Dreams Tour on Sunday, Aug. 7.

After the Canton performance, Chappelle will travel across the Atlantic, where he and comedian Chis Rock will pair up in London for performances at the O2 Arena on Sept. 3 and 4, as listed by Live Nation. Additionally, Chappelle will take the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Recently, Chappelle made a surprise appearance before a Kevin Hart-Chris Rock Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The act came after “The Closer” performer experienced a backlash in Minneapolis, having to move a show that was canceled last minute at the legendary First Avenue music venue. THR quoted the comedian telling the New York crowd, “despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m OK, and I appreciate the support.”

The comedian and film producer has encountered a number of controversies beginning with his recently Emmy-nominated Netflix special “The Closer,” in which comments he made about transgender people led to a protest and employee walkout outside the streaming company’s headquarters in Los Angeles. He responded with a roughly 5-minute video posted to his Instagram account where he asked fans the question, “Am I canceled or not?”

Previously, the Yellow Springs resident also made headlines for buying more property in his hometown from a group that sought to build a housing development on the land. In February 2022, Chappelle came under criticism after a video of him speaking out against the proposed housing project at a Yellow Springs Village Council meeting was circulated online.