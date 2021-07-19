Cuyahoga County, RTA police work to identify baby girl

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services and the Greater Cleveland RTA police are working to identify a baby.

The baby was found at the West Boulevard bus station in Cleveland with a person who could not verify their relationship with the child on Saturday, a Cuyahoga County spokeswoman said.

The female infant appears to be about 6 months old. A photo was released Monday evening.

Doe Baby (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County)

She’s currently safe and in foster care, according to county officials.

Anyone who can identify the child should call 696-KIDS, 911 or local law enforcement.