Curfew in place following protests in Clermont County

BETHEL, Ohio (WCMH) – A curfew is in place for a small town in Clermont County, where police said they’ve been dealing with protesters and counter-protesters.

The town of Bethel is located about 30 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

It started as a planned protest in support of Black Lives Matter Sunday. About 25 people were initially expected, but it grew by the hundreds.

Police said counter-protesters joined in, and that’s when fights began.

“They just grabbed us,” protester Lois Dennis said. “It was like going through a guillotine. We had a poster board that they were trying to rip out of our hands.”

“You can’t judge a thousand people that were here yesterday with American flags off a few bad apples,” said counter-protester Lonnie Mead Jr. “Same with police officers. We can’t judge all police by some police brutality.”

Police said three people have been arrested as demonstrations continued Monday night. The curfew is expected to stay in place until further notice.