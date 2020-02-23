CSX: Train struck car in northeast Ohio, killing car driver

BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a train struck a car on tracks in Ohio, killing the car driver.

CSX confirmed that a westbound train struck the vehicle in Barberton shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

CSX said the driver died of his injuries.

The train crew wasn’t injured.

Barberton police haven’t released details about the crash.

The Summit County coroner’s office confirmed that the body of one person was recovered, but the name wasn’t being released pending notification of relatives.

CSX said, “Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and we are appreciative of the swift response of first responders.”