Crowd pays final respects to Cincinnati Tuskegee Airman Leslie Edwards

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati resident and one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, Flight Chief Leslie Edwards Jr., was laid to rest Friday morning.

An overflow crowd celebrated Edwards’ life at the First Unitarian Church in Avondale.

Edwards died on Sept. 23 at Cincinnati’s Veterans Hospital. He was 95 years old.

He was one of the original Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, the first African American military aviators in the U.S. service corps. They trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield in Macon County, Alabama.

The group included pilots, navigators, bombardiers and maintenance and support staff who went through a U.S. Army Air Corps training program to bring African Americans into the war effort, according to Tuskegee Airmen Inc., a group devoted to the history of the airmen.

Edwards was in the Army Air Corps aviation mechanics graduating class of February 1942, according to the CAF Red Tail Squadron. He was later promoted to SSgt/Flight Chief at Godman Army Airfield, Kentucky.

Edwards, a resident of Cincinnati, devoted his retirement days to speaking at schools, civic clubs and churches about the role of the Tuskegee Airmen during WWII.

Those who knew him said when you first met Edwards, you noticed his gentle smile and piercing eyes as he spoke of WWII history as he lived it.

Edwards said it was important to him to keep history alive and accurate.