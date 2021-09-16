Critics say Ohio’s legislative districts left ‘gerrymandered’ by redistricting vote

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Late Wednesday at the Statehouse, the Ohio Redistricting Commission passed new state senate and house maps with a 5-2 partisan vote.

The new lines are expected to preserve a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly. Advocates say they are disappointed the process didn’t result in what they consider “fair maps” and call the new maps gerrymandered.

“They voted for a fair process, they voted for fair maps and unfortunately, that’s not what they got,” said Jeniece Brock, Vice-Chair of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission.

On Thursday, commission member and Senate President Matt Huffman said they followed the rules of the constitution and did it under a tight deadline. He questions those who call this map gerrymandered.

“The definition of gerrymandering is to draw districts that favor one political party or the other. Every map submitted by anybody have districts in it that favor one party over another,” said Huffman, R-Lima.

Fair-map advocates say this fight is not over and it could lead them all the way to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“We’re not going to stop whether it’s the court, whether it’s more ballot initiatives, we’re not going to stop until we finally end partisan gerrymandering,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

Huffman says they acted in good faith and if people are unhappy with the process, change it.

“If they don’t like what this process is obviously, they can go to the ballot and try to change the process,” said Huffman.

Ohioans have already voted twice to change the process over the past decade, and groups like the League of Women Voters say they’ll do it again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Conflict of interest charged for judge in Dr. Richard Strauss case

Redistricting program approves 4-year maps for Ohio

Helping hungry people becomes new mission for man who spent years in the military

Mass inmate disturbance at Southeast Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville

Union County corn maze takes form of golf great Jack Nicklaus

Ohio to receive 855 displaced Afghans

More Local News