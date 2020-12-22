Crews called to reported house explosion in Youngstown

It happened in the 700 block of Roxbury Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An entire house in Youngstown was gone in a matter of seconds.

Neighbors captured video moments after the explosion, showing the house in the 700 block of Roxbury Ave. in flames.

It rocked the neighborhood, sending fire crews to the area just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There was a lot of smoke in the area, and the house was reduced to rubble.

A fire inspector was called to the scene to determine the cause.

A witness reported that a man opened the door and turned on the light, and the house exploded. The man was being treated by paramedics, and his shirt was charred.