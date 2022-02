WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Anyone trying to get to Columbus from Cincinnati ran into a bit of a traffic backup not related to the Super Bowl Sunday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-71 near Wilmington Road in Warren County.

There is a 10 minute backup between mile markers 35 and 37, ODOT said.

There is no information on what caused the crash.