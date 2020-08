MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An outbreak has been reported at a Meigs County long-term living facility, with nine confirmed and three probable cases of COVID-19.

The Meigs County Health Department reports a total of 10 confirmed and three probable cases of the virus throughout the county as a whole.

Today’s numbers include 12 residents and staff from Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. Health officials say these cases appear to be concentrated on one area of the facility.