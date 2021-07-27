Couple reported missing found dead in Morgan County campground

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A couple reported missing by a family member after going camping was found dead Tuesday at two different locations in a Morgan County camping area.

An unnamed male suspect was taken into custody and is being held pending formal charges, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the couple, both from Pickaway County, had gone camping in the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife area, but lost contact with family approximately three weeks ago.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources conducted a well-being check Monday on the couple, at which point, “The Officers felt something was just not right,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release. This prompted the man’s mother to file a missing persons report for her son and his girlfriend.

At this point, the sheriff’s office coordinated a full investigation with the assistance of ODNR, finding the couple’s trailer and vehicle on the equine camping area. The trailer and vehicle were impounded.

Interviews conducted by investigators led them to search wooded areas nearby, where searchers discovered two bodies in two different locations Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau processed the crime scenes at the request of Morgan County, with the bodies taken to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

The names of the victims have not been released.