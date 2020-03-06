County rejects Klan group’s bid to rally again in Dayton

DAYTON, OH – MAY 25: The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana and affiliated members hold a rally at Courthouse Square on May 25, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. The members were protected by two barricade fences and a multitude of police officers. Around 1,000 counter demonstrators came to protest the Indiana based white supremacist group of whom there were less than a dozen. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Montgomery County has cited threats to public health and safety in denying a permit application by a Ku Klux Klan group that wanted to hold another rally in Dayton.

The county board also cited the commercial and financial harm a rally would cause. The decision was announced Friday.

Mayor Nan Whaley says that “we at the city will continue to do everything in our power to make sure no groups that want to cause us harm can hijack our city at great cost to taxpayers and our businesses.”

Fewer than 10 people rallied last May in Dayton and were outnumbered by hundreds of protesters.