Coroner called to alleged plane crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Coroner has been called to the scene of an alleged plane crash in Urbana.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received reports of the crash around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

OSP confirmed that troopers were investigating at the scene on US Route 68 but couldn’t confirm whether a plane had actually crashed. Since then, 2 NEWS has received a number of calls corroborating this from witnesses in the area.

We have a crew on the way to Urbana to find out more from the scene.

