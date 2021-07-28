Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,456 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Wednesday, July 28, a total of 1,125,420 (+1,456) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,753 (+80) hospitalizations and 8,452 (+6) ICU admissions. A total of 5,734,903 Ohioans — 49.03% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 8,459 from the previous day.   

ODH reported an additional 23 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,490. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.

