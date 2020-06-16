Contagiousness of COVID-19 in Ohio remains below 1-to-1 spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discussed the current rate of COVID-19 spread Tuesday saying there is “nothing alarming” about the R0 (“R-Naught”) numbers as it remains below 1-1.

“In our most recent calculations, we see that the R0 is about .87 for the entire state,” DeWine stated, reminding Ohioans that the data is on around a 10 day lag.

The R0 number tracks how many people an infected person can spread a disease to. For example, an R0 number of 3 means one person can spread the disease to three others.

Here are #Ohio's most recent R0 ("R-Naught") numbers. There is nothing alarming about these numbers right now, but we will continue to watch the movement. pic.twitter.com/NhdXBbLgNF — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 16, 2020

During the pandemic, the state was divided into eight different health regions in an effort to better battle the disease. All eight of those regions now show an R0 below at 1 or below, according to a map displayed at the briefing.

Region 3, which encompasses west central Ohio, R0 number has fallen from 1.07 to .95 in the past week. Region 4, which encompasses much of central Ohio, has an R0 of .93. Region 1, which is comprised of northwest and northcentral Ohio, is .65; region 2, which is northeast Ohio, is .73; region 5, which is east central Ohio, is .87; region 6, southwest Ohio, is 1; and regions 7 and 8, which is south central and southeast Ohio, is 1.

“None of these [numbers] are really alarming,” DeWine added. “Basically what we’re seeing is a replication rate.”