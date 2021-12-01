NEW LONDON, Ohio (WJW) – The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold.

In New London in Huron County, the impact of the pandemic hit their 2020 Christmas celebration like a freight train. This year, they wanted to bring Christmas back .

Six-year-old Maverick got a wonderful, awesome idea. He figured out what to do — everyone could become a Who.

“My son said, ‘Why don’t we turn New London into Who London?” New London Community Club member Shannon Dyer said.

Just about every window in downtown is featuring some holiday cheer and little Whos are everywhere.

The town is packed with presents, ribbons, and wrappings, but the most important thing is that it brings people to town again.

“If you can bring your grandkids to see Santa Claus, if you can go to the pizza house and see the Grinch on the window, all of that is good for the community. If every time you go somewhere and see a drawing or see a character, then you know that the village is working together,” Mayor Toby Thomas said.

Who London wants people to see the new businesses that have cropped up despite the pandemic.

The Daily Grind is one and the green Grinch holiday drink is only one of their specialties. This place, along with P’s Creations down the block, are investments back into a small town where others closed up.

“If you come in, just have fun. You don’t have to buy anything, although we would appreciate it, it’s just a lot of fun. We just want to get together with people and try to get things back to some sort of normal,” store owner Stephanie Rogers said.

Normal is good, even though it’s going to look green, but maybe Christmas doesn’t need to come from a store?

Maybe, Who London, perhaps it means a little bit more, like getting together again with your neighbors. That’s a Christmas wish that anyone can savor.

New London kicks off the holidays with their tree lighting ceremony this Friday. On Saturday morning, they’ll have a Christmas parade and a town full of activities.