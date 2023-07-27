CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Columbus man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on gun and drug charges after leading police on a chase Wednesday evening.

Devon Stevens, 32, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, as well as several traffic charges.

Reports said Stevens was driving a car at about 7:55 p.m. that an officer saw pull into a gas station on the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue. Reports said the car had excessive window tint, and when the officer checked the registration, it came back expired.

Two other officers arrived and questioned Stevens, who denied having anything illegal in the car and appeared to be very nervous, reports said. Stevens told police they could not search his vehicle, but officers had called for a police dog, reports said, before Stevens put the car in drive and drove away.

Reports said he led police on a chase to Darnell Avenue, where the car crashed and Stevens ran. Reports said police could see him carrying a plastic bag and throwing something out of the bag while running.

Police hit Stevens with a stun gun, which caused him to stop running, but he refused to give police his hands to be cuffed and had to be stunned again, reports said.

Inside the car, police found methamphetamine and just over $1,900 cash, reports said. Police also found methamphetamine on the path Stevens was running, reports said.