BLUFFTON, Ohio (WJW/WCMH) — The three suspects in a northwest Ohio pursuit, that led to the death of a Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis , have been identified.

Francis was putting down stop sticks on Interstate 75 early Thursday morning when he was hit by a vehicle being pursued by the OSHP. Francis died of his injuries, according to troopers.

(Photo courtesy BlufftonIcon.com)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the suspects as Emin Johnson, 20, incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center; Zachary Love, 21, incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center; Dante Tate, 19, incarcerated at the Medina County Jail.

Johnson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Love, of Columbus, is facing charges of failure to comply with the order of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

The highway patrol said the three suspects fled on foot after the crash. At about 3 a.m., they stole a car from a house on County Road 29, the patrol said. One suspect was apprehended in the area.

Another suspect was arrested after a traffic stop at state Route 57 and Chestnut Ridge Road in Elyria, and the third was arrested at 12:49 p.m.