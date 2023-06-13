COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Department of Recreation and Parks has launched its free summer food program to help residents in need.

The program offers free, nutritionally balanced meals at community centers and other locations throughout the summer.

The meals are available to anyone under the age of 18 and to anyone between the ages of 18-21 who has been determined to have a mental or physical disability and is in an independent education program.

According to the department, more than 245,000 meals were handed out last summer.

For more information, including times and locations, click here. Residents can also call 866-348-6479 (866-3-HUNGRY) or 1-877-842-6273 (1-877-8-HAMBRE) for Spanish-speaking residents.