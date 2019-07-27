Coast Guard responds to boat on fire in Lake Erie

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Marblehead responded to a vessel fire with two people onboard Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the 26-foot boat was located approximately half a nautical mile north of the Portage River.

The Coast Guard reported that a good samaritan was able to take the two passengers to shore. They were life flighted to a local medical facility.

The condition of the passengers is unknown.

The boat eventually burned to the waterline.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Marine Safety Unit out of Toledo will take over as pollution responders at the scene, and a commercial salvage company will be contracted for all salvage operations.

In addition to the Coast Guard, other departments responding to the call included the Port Clinton Police and Port Clinton Fire departments, the Ohio Naval Militia, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.