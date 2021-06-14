Cleveland’s ‘boy mayor’ in 1970s announces another bid

File-This April 10, 2018, file photo shows former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio speaking during the Ohio Democratic Party’s fifth debate in the primary race for governor in Middletown, Ohio. Dubbed the “boy mayor” of Cleveland as a 31-year-old, Kucinich announced Monday, June 14, 2021, that he will make another bid for the office more than 40 years later. During an afternoon news conference from a bluff overlooking downtown, Kucinich vowed to make the city safe again by hiring 400 additional police officers, increasing police pay and creating a Cabinet-level civic peace department.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s “boy mayor” from the 1970s has announced he will seek another bid for office more than 40 years later.

Dennis Kucinich on Monday confirmed he will enter Cleveland’s non-partisan mayoral primary in September while emphasizing the need to make the city safe again.

Kucinich was 31 years old when he was elected Cleveland mayor in 1977. He is now 74.

Kucinich served just one two-year term before losing the post to future Ohio governor and U.S. Senator George Voinovich.

Kucinich later served eight congressional terms.

He lost to Marcy Kaptur in a 2012 Democratic primary after the Ohio Legislature redrew the state’s congressional map.