Cleveland serial killer’s mother stabbed to death, 3 children injured

Home of Diane Madison, the mother of Cleveland serial killer, Michael Madison, was stabbed to death. Three children injured.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man fatally stabbed a woman and injured three children in an attack at a home in Cleveland.

Cleveland police have identified the woman killed early Saturday as 62-year-old Diane Madison. She died at the scene.

Two 10-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy were stabbed multiple times and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions aren’t known.

Police say the man entered the bedrooms of the sleeping children and began stabbing them shortly after midnight. The two girls managed to flee and ask neighbors for help. Officers found the boy hiding inside the home.

The 18-year-old was arrested at the residence and received treatment for cuts to his hand.

Police haven’t said what the relationships are between the victims and the suspect.

Neighbors say Diane Madison is the mother of convicted East Cleveland serial killer Michael Madison, who was arrested at the same address back in 2013, according to WKYC.

Michael is currently on death row for killing three women, according to WKYC.

The stabbing remains under investigation.