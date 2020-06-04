Cleveland mayor says city is sometimes perceived to be ‘butthole of the world’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some may feel a viral video catching fire is putting Cleveland in a bad light due to a comment made by Mayor Frank Jackson.

During an hour-long Facebook Live interview on The Appeal, a news and media organization, which you can see in the video above at about 27 minutes in, the mayor said, “My last State of the City was right on this subject. Cleveland, even though we have a city of poverty and we have a city of predominately minority, and of that minority group predominately African Americans. And even though Cleveland is perceived to be the butthole of the world sometimes, when you look at perception and reality and look at gross domestic product and growth domestic capital, Cleveland and the Cleveland region is a pretty wealthy area.”

The mayor made the comment while he was discussing budget issues. He also talked about policing practices and the city’s consent decree.

One councilman was surprised by the comment.

“Many people have a negative opinion of urban areas,” said Councilman Mike Polensek. “Those of us who live in Cleveland know it is a great city. The mayor is going through a lot of stress right now but we know he is a supporter of Cleveland. It is a great city. “

We reached out to city hall and have not received a response back.

The City of Cleveland released a tweet about the matter.

We're aware of a clip circulating from an hour-long conversation about police budget, response to mental health calls & more. We encourage watching the whole video. Boiling this discussion down to 7 secs detracts from the attention this important issue deserves. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) June 3, 2020

