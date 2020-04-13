Cleveland daily newspaper reduced to 4 union journalists

CLEVELAND, OH – MAY 7: A man shows page one of The Plain Dealer newspaper to a friend while people gather along Seymour Avenue near the house where three women, who disappeared as teens about a decade ago, were found alive, May 7, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. Amanda Berry, who went missing in 2003, Gina DeJesus, who went missing in 2004, and Michelle Knight, who went missing in 2002, managed to escape their captors on May 6, 2013. Three suspects, all brothers, were taken into custody. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Plain Dealer newspaper in Cleveland has been reduced as an organization to little more than the name atop its front page after owners laid off 10 of its remaining 14 union journalists.

The bulk of the stories and photographs that will be published in the newspaper established in the 1840s will come from the roughly 70 journalists working for the non-unionized Cleveland.com news site.

The newspaper and the website are both owned by New York-based Advance Publications Inc. A message seeking comment was left Saturday with an Advance spokesperson.