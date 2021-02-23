Cleveland council member accused of stealing $127K from city

Kenneth Johnson says hello to councilman Anthony Brancatelli as Johnson enters the Cleveland Council Chambers to be sworn in as Ward 4 Councilman on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013, in Cleveland. Johnson, a longtime Cleveland City Council member, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in connection with a criminal indictment accusing him of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the city and a federal program. (Lynn Ischay/The Plain Dealer via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A longtime Cleveland City Council member accused of stealing city and federal money has been indicted on multiple federal charges.

Kenneth Johnson, 75, was arrested Tuesday morning. He faces 15 counts including conspiracy to commit federal program theft, tampering with a witness, falsification of records, federal program theft and aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

Johnson’s council aide and a man who ran the community development agency in Johnson’s ward also were indicted. Johnson is accused of stealing $127,000 in city money from 2010 to 2018 and $50,000 in federal money from late 2013 through 2018.

A telephone message seeking comment was left with Johnson’s attorney.