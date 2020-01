DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 27: Dante Exum #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoes honoring former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WCMH) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons paused Monday night to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Both teams took time violations to run off the 24 second clock. Bryant wore number 24 for his last decade with the Lakers.

The teams also stopped for another 8 seconds, which is the number the NBA legend wore for the first half of his career.