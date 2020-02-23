Cincinnati’s SkyStar observation wheel to be replaced with bigger wheel

CINCINNATI (AP) — The SkyStar observation wheel that provides views of Cincinnati will make its last rotations along the Ohio River next month.

The wheel that has glowed in the city’s skyline for over a year will stop on March 1.

It will be dismantled and replaced with a larger wheel.

A SkyStar company official says the new wheel will open in March 2021 and will be 30 feet taller than the current one.

The new wheel will be designed to last 40 years.

It will resemble a glowing “O” because the middle of the wheel is constructed with steel cables.

