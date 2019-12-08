Cincinnati school district says it’s not liable for boy, 8, who killed himself

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Public Schools officials are arguing that the district is not liable for the death of an 8-year-old boy who killed himself after he was knocked unconscious by another student.

The school district is fighting for the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a federal trial judge’s refusal to dismiss the parents’ wrongful death lawsuit.

Gabriel Taye’s parents argue that Carson Elementary School never told them about the bullying.

School officials claim Gabriel told staff he had fainted and never said he had been bullied or assaulted.