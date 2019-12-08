Cincinnati must pay lost wages to officer who used racial slur

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that the city of Cincinnati must pay lost wages to a black police officer who was suspended for using a racial slur.

Officer Donte Hill was given a written reprimand after he was recorded using a slur while responding to a fight in November 2018.

Chief Eliot Isaac had Hill’s case reviewed a month later when a white officer named Dennis Barnette was also recorded using a racial slur while trying to arrest a black woman at a nightclub.

Both Hill and Barnette received unpaid suspensions.

Both officers filed lawsuits against the city.

