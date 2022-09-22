A fire in the Western Hills area of Cincinnati had firefighters using their special gear to save the lives of some cats that were rescued.

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Fire Department posted pictures on social media of two furry friends receiving oxygen from pet-sized masks.

Two cats receive oxygen from the Cincinnati Fire Department

The tweet noted that the “one-alarm structure fire was quickly extinguished” and that several cats were rescued and needed “oxygen therapy administered by firefighters.”

The fire occurred in the 5600 block of Glenway Avenue in Cincinnati according to the fire department.

There was no official statement on how many lives the cats have left.