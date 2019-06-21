Cincinnati City Hall to fly LGBTQ pride flag for first time

CINCINNATI (AP) — The City of Cincinnati is raising a rainbow pride flag at City Hall for the first time to kick off Cincinnati Pride.

The rainbow pride flag was to be raised at City Hall at 11 a.m. Friday.

City Councilman Chris Seelbach, the council’s first openly gay member, says he’s been thinking about a rainbow pride flag at City Hall for a while and was inspired by the one raised at the city hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Councilman Greg Landsman said he also had been thinking that a pride flag would be a good idea. Landsman said he was inspired by a pride flag raised at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley described Friday as an historic day for the city.